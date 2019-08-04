Colby Covington explains why fight with Robbie Lawler almost didn’t happen

Colby Covington picked up arguably the biggest win of his MMA career today, defeating Robbie Lawler in the UFC Newark main event.

Covington was able to dominate Lawler for all five rounds of their event headlining scrap, resulting in a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Speaking with TSN‘s Aaron Bronsteter after the fight, Colby Covington revealed that his bout with ‘Ruthless’ almost never happened.

After his impressive victory, @ColbyCovMMA tells me that this fight almost didn't happen. It was recommended that he withdraw from the fight. pic.twitter.com/gc9ySxMqWq — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2019

“Yea, three weeks before the fight I took a headbutt in training and as you can see right here, I have a nasty cut. We had to, well, the doctor did a shitty job on the stiches. He didn’t stitch it right, he stitched them loose. So, I went to a plastic surgeon and he’s like ‘Hey don’t fight man, you could lose you eye lid if you get hit the right way’. I was like, you know what I have to fight. I have to show up for the UFC. I have to show my worth as a main event fighter.”

Colby Covington continued where he revealed that he had no training camp for this fight.

“You know I didn’t even get to train. I had no training camp Aaron, and I promise you that on God. You can go ask any of these coaches, all we were doing was running and hitting pads, and of course my championship work in the bedroom. It was a challenging training camp. But wait until I get a full training camp and get ready for Marty Fakenewsman and unify this belt. He’s going to get finished.”

Following his dominant performance against Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington will now receive the next shot at current UFC welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019