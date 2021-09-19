Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz at UFC 266

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz next Saturday night at UFC 266.

Lawler takes on Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Lawler, he is currently riding a four-fight losing skid and he has lost five of his last six fights overall. At age 39 and turning 40 years old in 2022, there have been some suggestions that this could be the final time we see Lawler step into the Octagon, particularly if he loses to Diaz. But as far as Lawler goes, he has no plans on retiring anytime soon, and in fact, he is incredibly excited about fighting Diaz once again. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lawler said it’s “not possible” that he will retire after this fight.

“Nah, it’s not possible. I’ve been doing this a long time, my body feels good. It’s just waiting for good fights that get me excited, and this is one of those fights. Nick Diaz is a big name and this is going to be a big event,” Lawler said.

With many of his contemporaries, such as former opponent Carlos Condit, stepping away from the game now, it’s fair to ask Lawler when he plans to retire, but he said he has no idea when that day will come. As long as Lawler feels good, then he will keep fighting.

“I have no idea (when I will retire). As long as my body feels good and I’m still loving what I’m doing and I can still get in there and train with these guys and hold my own, and I’m enjoying what I’m doing. If all those things are clicking, then I’m going to be doing it. But you never know, things change fast. But I feel good. My body feels good, my mind’s good, so I’m going to keep going,” Lawler said.

Do you think Robbie Lawler will beat Nick Diaz at UFC 266?