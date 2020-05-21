Brittney Palmer reveals she was almost forced out of the last two UFC events in Jacksonville

UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer was almost forced to pull out of last two UFC events in Jacksonville, Florida.

The UFC fight cards that took place this month in Jacksonville, Florida weren’t without their share of mishaps.

Jacare Souza had to withdraw from his UFC 249 fight after he and two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. Palmer also nearly pulled out, but for a reason not relating to the coronavirus.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed the reason that the Octagon girl was almost unable to work the Jacksonville fight cards.

A fun read about UFC's return. One random anecdote: Brittney Palmer (@BrittneyPalmer), the UFC's only Octagon girl for the week, told me she tripped while running and nearly had to pull out of the last two events lol. Can't make that stuff up. https://t.co/RD1Vr1IhTw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 20, 2020

“The UFC’s only Octagon girl for the week, told me she tripped while running and nearly had to pull out of the last two events lol. Can’t make that stuff up,” revealed Okamoto.

Thankfully Palmer managed to make it to the Jacksonville fight cards and was the only ring girl in attendance. On her Instagram account, the ring girl shared a snapshot at the arena to celebrate being back to work.



“Well, someone’s got to do it!. Thank you to everyone who continues to support us at @ufc, I truly love this sport and love what I do,” said Palmer. “Those were some epic fights last night and exactly the show we all needed. People are asking how it felt with no audience while being by myself; no audience felt like we were on a movie set and being alone felt like the good ole WEC days. I’m just so happy to be back to work and grateful as heck.”

Considering the amount of adversity surrounding the UFC fight cards, each event featured back-to-back action-filled fights. For future fight cards, let’s hope there’s no more tripping for Brittney Palmer and no more virus outbreaks for the UFC to contend with.