Dana White drops new Fight Island details

Speaking during a Friday Instagram live session with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, shortly after announcing the full UFC 249 card, UFC President Dana White dropped a few new details about his much discussed Fight Island plan.

While White is hosting three consecutive events in Jacksonville starting on May 9, those events will only feature American-born fighters and fighters currently residing in the United States. In an effort to book fights featuring athletes living outside the US, White has repeatedly teased plans to promote an event on a private island.

Speaking to Okamoto, White divulged that his so-called Fight Island is currently being outfitted with the necessary infrastructure to produce live fights. He added that he expects it to be ready for action in June.

ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi has all the details:

White: Fight Island should be up and running in June. So I should be able to start running international events in June. From May 9 to May 23, we’ll knock out four shows. And then in June we can start international stuff on the island. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 24, 2020

White also added that Fight Island will see the Octagon constructed on a beach — news that is bound to go over well with the fighters involved.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has those details:

Dana White tells Brett Okamoto that May 9 is on for PPV and they’re running several closed events in the coming months. Fight Island will be a thing, then go away when things return to normal. He plans to have an Octagon on the beach — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 24, 2020



This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.