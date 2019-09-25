Report | Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington nearing completion for UFC 245 main event

UFC 245 is close to getting its main event as welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is set to take on Colby Covington.

Sources tell BJPENN.com that the two are close to finalizing the contract and the bout would serve as the main event. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was first to report the news on his MMA Reporters podcast.

Per @arielhelwani on The MMA Reporters podcast, the UFC are closing in on booking Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington for UFC 245. It would be one of three title bouts on the card. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 25, 2019

“Per @arielhelwani on The MMA Reporters podcast, the UFC are closing in on booking Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for UFC 245. It would be one of three title bouts on the card,” TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted.

Although it is close to completion, the source tells BJPENN.com that the fight has been nearing completion for months now and nothing has happened, so there still is a chance it may not happen. But, this time, things are looking much more positive.

The two were rumored to headline UFC 244 but negotiations hit a snag and the UFC booked Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz instead. Then, Colby Covington said the UFC was using slave labor negotiations, while Kamaru Usman sent out a tweet that he was ready to fight.

Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight title for the first time. He won the title back in March at UFC 235 where he beat Tyron Woodley by decision. Before that, he beat Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

Kamaru Usman is currently on a 14-fight winning streak including being 10-0 inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is riding a seven-fight winning streak with his last win coming over Robbie Lawler in August. ‘Chaos’ is also the former interim welterweight champion, beating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225. He holds notable wins over Demian Maia, Dong Hyun Kim, and Bryan Barberena, among others.

UFC 245 will also feature two other title fights as Max Holloway takes on Alex Volkanovski for the promotions featherweight title, and Amanda Nunes puts the women’s bantamweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

Who do you think will win the fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 245? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/25/2019.