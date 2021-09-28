Israel Adesanya goes crazy during Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega fight (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya went crazy during the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega featherweight title fight at UFC 266.

Adesanya was clearly very impressed by what he saw between Volkanovski and Ortega at UFC 266. The UFC middleweight champ freaked out during the fight and he even took a video of his reaction for the fans to watch. Take a look at Adesanya’s reaction below.

.@stylebender watching Volk v Ortega is incredible! 🔥 Few days on and we're still hyped! 🙌 🎥 x FreeStylebender pic.twitter.com/8XxWt0ci3f — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 28, 2021

The Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight turned out to be an incredible battle between two of the best featherweights in the world. Although Volkanovski won the fight via unanimous decision, he had to survive through several tight submission attempts from Ortega to make it to the end of the fight. It was not an easy fight for either fighter, but at the end of the 25 minutes, it was Volkanovski who defended his title, and Adesanya was very impressed.

As for the middleweight champion, he has not fought since a decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 back in June and he will likely be back in the Octagon sometime in early 2022 when he takes on Robert Whittaker for the 185lbs belt. Adesanya recently said that he could make the move from New Zealand to the United States in order to train and fight during the COVID-19 era, and Volkanovski and other Australian and New Zealand-based fighters might also decide to make that move with him. For now, though, Adesanya continues to watch the sport and be a big fan of it. The fight between Volkanovski and Ortega was one of the best fights of the year and it’s great seeing Adesanya appreciate it.

