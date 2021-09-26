Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson react after classic war at UFC 165 inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Longtime Octagon rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson reacted after their classic war at UFC 165 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

On September 21, 2013, Jones and Gustafsson went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 165 in what was one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Up until that point, no one had given any problems to Jones inside the Octagon, so when Gustafsson took down Jones in the first round, it was quite the shock. The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes, with Jones ultimately earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. It was an amazing fight that to this date goes down as one of the greatest mixed martial arts battles that the fans have ever seen. And now it is officially a UFC Hall of Famer-inducted fight.

With Jones and Gustafsson going into the UFC HoF earlier this week, both members of the classic war took to their social media to react to their fight’s Hall of Fame enshrinement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONY (@jonnybones)

Jones: On this day eight years ago, @alexthemauler and I made each other better forever. It’s a blessing to survive challenging situations; it teaches us about ourselves. They let us know exactly how resilient we are. This epic fight got both Alex and I inducted into the @UFC #HallofFame. I’m excited to accept this great honor this Thursday night in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Gustafsson (@alexthemauler)

Thank you all for the support it’s a huge honor to be a part of the hall of fame family! Thank you @ufc for the opportunity to do what I love to everyday! Thank you @jonnybones for a life turning fight! It was a hell of a fight Also wanna say thank you to @andreasthegeneral and @majdishammas for their loyalty and always battle ready with me

Where do you rank Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson on the list of the greatest UFC fights of all time?