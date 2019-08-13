Report: Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris to main event UFC Washington D.C.

When the UFC heads to the Nation’s capital of Washington D.C. in December, two heavyweights will reportedly clash in the main event. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, former heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem will face Walt Harris in the main event of UFC Washington D.C.

This fight will mark the return of Overeem who is riding a two-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming against Alekesi Oleinik at UFC St. Petersburg earlier this year in April. A longtime veteran of the sport, Overeem has held titles in Strikeforce, DREAM, and is also a former K-1 kickboxing champion. Back in 2016 Alistair Overeem challenged then champion Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 203 but lost by second-round TKO.

A recent report showed that Overeem, who has over 50 professional fights in his career, makes a good chunk of money when he absorbs strikes to his head. Following his win over Oleinik, “The Reem” shut down any talks of a title shot at the time.

As for Overeem’s future scheduled opponent Walt Harris, he’s also coming off a win over Alekesi Oleinik, one of the fastest knockout wins in 2019. Harris needed just 12-seconds to defeat Oleinik back at UFC San Antonio in July. Following the fight it was announced that Oleinik had suffered a fractured leg in the quick loss to Harris.

“The Big Ticket” has won three of his last four fights, with a no-contest fight coming against Andrei Arlovski at UFC 232 when he accepted a USADA sanction for taking a tainted supplement.

Earlier it was announced that heavyweight Stefan Struve would end his retirement and face Ben Rothwell on the same card.

UFC Washington D.C. will take place at Capital One Arena on December 7, 2019 and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

