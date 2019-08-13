Odds released for potential Henry Cejudo vs. Valentina Shevchenko intergender fight

When Henry Cejudo called out Valentina Shevchenko earlier this week for the first intergender fight in UFC history, fans and media laughed it off as just a gimmick. That might be the case, but that hasn’t stopped the sportsbooks from letting fans bet on the potential bout. On Tuesday, betting odds for this fight were released online.

The online sportsbook Bovada released its opening odds for a potential Cejudo vs. Shevchenko fight, and you can check them out below.

Cejudo opened as a -1100 betting favorite for the fight. That means you would have to put down $1100 to win $100. Shevchenko opened as a +650 betting underdog for the fight. That means you would put down $100 to win $650.

The likelihood of this fight happening is obviously slim to none as it would defy combat sports etiquette, but it’s worth noting that betting odds have been made available for this fight. Shevchenko said following Cejudo’s callout that she is not afraid of fighting anyone, and the sportsbooks responded quickly by releasing a betting line.

Cejudo (15-2) is the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He is currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes a vicious TKO win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 in his last fight to win the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Prior to that he defeated TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis at flyweight. Cejudo is 9-2 overall in the UFC.

Shevchenko (18-3) is 7-2 overall in the UFC. She is the UFC women’s flyweight champion and in her last fight defeated Liz Carmouche by decision at UFC Uruguay. Prior to that, Shevchenko had defeated Jessica Eye, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Priscila Cachoeira since moving down to flyweight. At bantamweight she was a top contender but lost in two tries to champ Amanda Nunes.

Who would you put your money on in a fight between Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko?