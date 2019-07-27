Alistair Overeem earns $36,542 per head strike absorbed

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem gets paid a lot of money when he takes a shot in the face inside of the Octagon.

This according to onlinegambling.ca, who have put together a very interesting report which includes detailing how fighter salaries compare to shots absorbed inside of the cage.

As seen below, the former Strikeforce and Dream Heavyweight Champion, Alistair Overeem, topped the list for “Top 10 Earners Per Head Strike Taken”.

TOP TEN EARNERS PER HEAD STRIKE TAKEN

Alistair Overeem – $36,542 Conor McGregor – $35,210 Tyron Woodley – $25,627 Francis Ngannou – $19,953 Luke Rockhold – $17,871 Daniel Cormier – $15,911 Demetrious Johnson – $14,209 Marlon Moraes – $13,467 Stipe Miocic – $12,442 Ronaldo Souza – $11,768

Making the list means these aforementioned fighters are not only good at avoiding head shots, but they also make a lot of money.

That is the case for Alistair Overeem. The former K1 champion does a good job of eluding strikes and has been getting paid handsomely ever since signing a monster deal with Strikeforce in 2007.

Former two division champion Conor McGregor wound up in second spot on the top ten list.

The Irishman is the UFC’s highest paid athlete, so it comes as no surprise that he ranks so high on the chart.

Back to ‘The Reem’, Alistair is currently riding a two-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Alexey Oleynik in April.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019