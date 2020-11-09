Paul Felder steps up on five days notice to battle Rafael dos Anjos in UFC Vegas 14 main event

Paul Felder is stepping up on short notice to headline this Saturday’s card against Rafael dos Anjos.

Originally, dos Anjos was expected to face Islam Makhachev. However, on Sunday night it was revealed the Russian withdraw from the bout, and immediately the UFC searched for a replacement. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that replacement in Paul Felder. The fight will also remain a five-rounder and be at lightweight.

Per UFC officials, none other than Paul Felder (@felderpaul) is stepping in on FIVE DAYS notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos. STILL a five round fight. STILL 155 pounds. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 9, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos is making the move back down to lightweight after going 4-4 at welterweight. He also dropped four of his last five. The Brazilian fought for interim gold at 170lbs but came up short against Colby Covington. During his run at welterweight, he beat the likes of Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, and Kevin Lee.

Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion where he beat Anthony Pettis to win the belt. He defended the belt once against Donald Cerrone before losing to Eddie Alvarez. In his career, he holds notable wins over Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson, and Evan Dunham among others.

Paul Felder, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Auckland earlier this year. Following the loss, “The Irish Dragon” announced his retirement from the sport but remained open that he would come back for the right opportunity. Felder is currently ranked seventh at lightweight and a win over a former champion will put him back in the driver’s seat to fight a top-five opponent.

Although Felder is taking this fight on five days’ notice, he has been training for a triathlon. So, he should be in shape and ready to go five rounds if needed.

