Leon Edwards has a message for UFC President Dana White: “I’m going to smash your boy”

Leon Edwards is confident he will derail the hype of Khamzat Chimaev.

Edwards is set to headline the final UFC event of the year on December 19 against Chimaev. Entering the fight, it is a very intriguing one, with many pundits torn on who will win. However, Edwards knows the UFC is hoping Chimaev is the one who wins.

“I know the UFC’s probably banking, Dana anyway, I know he’s praying that this kid wins, but I’ll be way too much for him in there, I’m telling you,” Edwards said to MMAFighting. They’ve done this before with other fighters. They’d get one, two good wins in their career and the UFC kind of pushed them straight to the top, and then they get beat. Like in boxing, if you’re a good prospect, they kind of build you slowly, make you learn the tricks of the trade and go through adversity. They’ve done it to many other fighters you can name. It’s not worked out.”

Khamzat Chimaev is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and has dominated all his opponents. Yet, Leon Edwards believes he will turn the tides on the Swede as he tells Dana White he is going to smash his boy, just like Khabib Nurmagomedov did to Conor McGregor.

“That’s exactly how I feel, right,” Edwards said. “Dana, I’m going to smash your boy. I cannot wait. It’s going to be a very good night come December.”

Leon Edwards enters this fight on an eight-fight winning streak but has not fought since July of last year when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. During his run, he also has beaten the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson. However, Chimaev, even though he isn’t ranked, could very well be the biggest name on his record if he wins.

