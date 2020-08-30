Pros react to Aleksandar Rakic defeating Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 8

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Smith (33-15 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC headliner looking to rebound this after suffering a TKO loss to Glover Teixeira in his most recent effort this past May. Prior to his setback to the Brazilian, ‘Lionheart‘ was coming off an impressive submission victory over former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (12-2 MMA) also entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event with Anthony Smith looking to rebound. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC Busan, Rakic suffered a controversial split-decision setback to former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. That loss snapped a twelve-fight win streak for the Austrian, which included a sensational knockout victory over Jimi Manuwa.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event begins proved to be a one-sided affair as Aleksandar Rakic was able to get the better of Anthony Smith for the majority of their fifteen minute contest. Rakic utilized hard low kicks and timely takedowns to frustrate Smith on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Aleksandar Rakic def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Rakic defeating Smith below:

Rakic has more to lose in this one. Let's see how he handles the pressure trying to crack the top 5. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Rakic — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 30, 2020

These guys legs are going to be butchered after this fight! #UFCVegas8 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 30, 2020

Those leg kicks 😳 😳 😳😳 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 30, 2020

Great kicks to start for Rakic, smart adjustments from smith and another switch from Rakic to finish the round. — michael (@bisping) August 30, 2020

The ol ball up on the ground technique — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Clinging onto the fence 😅 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

The just bleed in me is hoping Rakic loses somehow for making that choice in round 2 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 30, 2020

I knew Rakic way superior but one question but why not finish the fight standing back up? — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 30, 2020

Need to start seeing some urgency from Anthony on getting up this round! #UFCVegas8 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 30, 2020

Lame! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Not the greatest Fight IQ should prolly break and smash him — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Welp that uneventful #UFCVegas8 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) August 30, 2020

Guy won but the domination was without risking. So, good win, not like, wow what a win! My view #UFCVegas8 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 30, 2020

Rakic showed out against a top competition. It's really hard to finish the Lionheart but Rakic showed how well rounded his game is 👏👏 #UFCVegas8 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 30, 2020

Who would you like to see Aleksandar Rakic fight next following his decision victory over Anthony Smith at tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020