Pros react to Aleksandar Rakic defeating Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 8

By
Chris Taylor
-
Anthony Smith, Aleksandar Rakic

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Smith (33-15 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC headliner looking to rebound this after suffering a TKO loss to Glover Teixeira in his most recent effort this past May. Prior to his setback to the Brazilian, ‘Lionheart‘ was coming off an impressive submission victory over former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (12-2 MMA) also entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event with Anthony Smith looking to rebound. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC Busan, Rakic suffered a controversial split-decision setback to former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. That loss snapped a twelve-fight win streak for the Austrian, which included a sensational knockout victory over Jimi Manuwa.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 main event begins proved to be a one-sided affair as Aleksandar Rakic was able to get the better of Anthony Smith for the majority of their fifteen minute contest. Rakic utilized hard low kicks and timely takedowns to frustrate Smith on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 8 Result: Aleksandar Rakic def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Rakic defeating Smith below:

Who would you like to see Aleksandar Rakic fight next following his decision victory over Anthony Smith at tonight’s UFC event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020