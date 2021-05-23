UFC Vegas 27 Bonus Report: Carla Esparza rewarded for impressive TKO

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt.

The highly anticipated men’s bantamweight main event resulted in a dominant performance for Rob Font. The 33-year-old was able to batter ‘No Love’ for the better portion of twenty-five minutes on route to a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27, women’s strawweight contenders Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan squared off in hopes of getting the next shot at reigning division champion Rose Namajunas. The bout proved to be a one-sided contest, as the former title holder in Esparza was able to utilize her wrestling to smother and dominate the Chinese standout. ‘The Cookie Monster’ would go on to earn a second round TKO victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Heavyweights Jared Vanderaa and Justin Tafa were awarded fight of the night honors for their thrilling fight on tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main card. After three round of hard-hitting action, Vanderaa was awarded a unanimous decision win (30-27 x2, 29-28).

Performance of the night: Carla Esparza earned an extra $75k for her second round TKO victory over perennial division contender Yan Xiaonan. ‘The Cookie Monster’ is hoping to score a rematch with Rose Namajunas following tonight’s impressive win.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva pocketed an extra $75k for his stunning first-round knockout victory over Victor Rodriguez on tonight’s prelims.

