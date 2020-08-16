Pros react after Marlon Vera stops Sean O’Malley at UFC 252

Tonight’s UFC 252 co-main attraction featured a key bantamweight bout between surging division contenders Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

O’Malley (12-0 MMA) was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 250 event where he scored a sensational first round knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland. Since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2017, ‘Sugar’ has gone a perfect 4-0 including two stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (15-6-1 MMA) had entered UFC 252 looking to rebound, this after having his five-fight win streak snapped by Song Yadong via decision in his most recent outing. Prior to the setback, ‘Chito’ had been on a hot streak scoring five stoppage wins in a row.

Tonight’s UFC 252 O’Malley vs. Vera contest proved to be a short-lived contest. Marlon Vera was able to hurt Sean O’Malley’s knee early in the contest with a heavy low kick. Shortly after ‘Sugar’s’ leg would give out for good and ‘Chito’ promptly finished him off with strikes.

Official UFC 252 Result: Marlon Vera TKO’s Sean O’Malley in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Vera defeating O’Malley below:

I’ve been looking forward to this fight!! O’Malley vs Vera #UFC252 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2020

I’m going with @chitovera especially if uses his clinch & wrestling game from Olympic training center teammate @daryllchristian — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) August 16, 2020

I'm going with @chitoveraUFC , I feel like he's being doubted to much and he's gonna go prove a point… #UFC252 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) August 16, 2020

Oh yeah!! Ready for this one!! #UFC252 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 16, 2020

Post-fight reactions to Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera:

Some people aren’t made for war… #SugaFree — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 16, 2020

Like said all bark. #ufc252 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020