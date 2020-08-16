UFC 252 Results: Marlon Vera TKO’s Sean O’Malley (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 252 co-main attraction features a key bantamweight bout between surging division contenders Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

O’Malley (12-0 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 250 event where he scored a sensational first round knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland. Since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2017, ‘Sugar’ has gone a perfect 4-0 including two stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (15-6-1 MMA) will enter UFC 252 looking to rebound, this after having his five-fight win streak snapped by Song Yadong via decision. Prior to the setback, ‘Chito’ had scored a miraculous five stoppage wins in a row.

Round one begins and Vera starts the fight with a low kick which is returned by O’Malley. Sean O’Malley with a front kick and another. Another low kick from O’Malley and then a couple of side kicks. ‘Sugar’ with a pair of hard kicks to the body of Vera. Still, Marlon continues to press forward. He lands a low kick and then another. A high kick now from Marlon as Sean continues to back peddle. Vera pushes out with a front kick. Sean O’Malley looks like his knee just buckled. Vera circles away and starts pressuring. A low kick from V’Chito’ lands. O’Malley with a right hand. Vera really starting to pressure and lands another solid low kick. O’Malley looks to circle out and his leg gives out. Vera all over him with punches this one is over.

Official UFC 252 Result: Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via TKO

