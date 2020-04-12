Tony Ferguson reveals he is still cutting to 155lbs for April 18

Despite UFC 249 being officially postponed, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson says he is still cutting down to 155lbs for April 18.

Despite UFC president Dana White trying his best for the show to go on, the higher-ups at ESPN and Disney eventually stepped in and told White to postpone UFC 249. Ferguson was set to fight Justin Gaethje in the main event for the UFC interim lightweight belt, but that fight won’t be happening anytime soon now, and neither will the 11 other fights that were scheduled for the event.

However, while the UFC 249 card has been nixed, that isn’t stopping Ferguson from cutting weight. The top-ranked lightweight contender took to social media this weekend to let his fans know that he still plans on making championship weight despite the event being scrapped. Here’s what Ferguson wrote on his Twitter.

“Still🙏Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶 pic.twitter.com/BqL874mVOg — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 11, 2020

“Still Workin’” Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs It’s A TUF Thing Champ Sh*t Only™️ #ufc249 Keep Grindin’ Crew

Fans may be curious why Ferguson would continue to cut weight and not get to enjoy Easter this weekend like most other people are, but clearly making 155lbs is something that is very important deep down to Ferguson. The lightweight stud was doing everything in his power to make the weight before the event was canceled, and he’s not letting the postponement of it get in the way of him shedding the pounds.

Whenever the UFC schedule does resume, look for Ferguson to get the next crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC lightweight title. While it’s true this fight has been officially scrapped five times now, this time it was no one’s fault. The UFC will likely recognize that and give both men the chance to fight for 155lbs gold whenever the UFC schedule resumes. Hopefully that’s sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson continuing to cut weight despite UFC 249 being canceled?