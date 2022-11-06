Polyana Viana claims Colby Covington “got upset” after she refused to perform certain sexual activity

Polyana Viana has made quite the claim about Colby Covington’s desires in the bedroom. Rumors have long swirled about a possible past relationship between Viana and Covington.

In a recent tweet, Viana claimed that Covington was none too pleased when she refused to perform a particular sexual activity.

Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to. He got upset! — Polyana Viana (@Polyanavianaa) November 6, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the ass, but I did not want to,” Viana said. “He got upset!”

- Advertisement -

The beef between the two started when Covington claimed that he and Viana had sex during an appearance on Submission Radio last year. This was after Viana said she and Covington were just friends.

“There wasn’t much talks (for the Edwards fight). I was balls deep in Polyana Viana, so to get me off the couch on three weeks notice to fight some Leon (Edwards) guy, it was going to be a price tag,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio (via MiddleEasy). Everybody’s going to have to use their imagination on that one. I’m not claiming to be her boyfriend, but what’s up with titles these days? Why does there have to be a title? Why can’t two adults just have fun together?”

Viana took to her Twitter account to respond to Covington’s claims and she was none too pleased.

“I have never given room for any kind of comment or judgment about my personal life,” Viana wrote on Twitter (via Google Translate). “But it is not for me to judge the person’s attitude. I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting.”

- Advertisement -

“Dama de Ferro” is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 this past Saturday.

- Advertisement -