Gilbert Burns responds to callout from UFC Vegas 64 winner Neil Magny

Gilbert Burns is aware of Neil Magny’s recent callout and he’s offered a response.

Magny competed on the UFC Vegas 64 card against Daniel Rodriguez. He scored the third-round finish by locking in a D’Arce choke. Magny now stands alone for the most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20. The previous record holder was UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

- Advertisement -

After the fight, Nagny called for a showdown with Burns, who is the number five ranked UFC welterweight. During the UFC Vegas 64 post-fight press conference, Magny explained why “Durinho” is on his radar (via Sportskeeda).

“Gilbert Burns is one of the toughest, or in my opinion, the best grappler in the division right now… I feel like I did a lot of growing in that fight against Shavkat and I feel like challenging myself against a good grappler like Gilbert Burns is just going out there to show it.”

- Advertisement -

Burns caught wind of the callout and he took to his Twitter account to respond while heaping praise on Magny.

Congrats @NeilMagny last time I heard @ufc said I have an opponent for 🇧🇷 if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m in 💯% to make this Fight happen! For now great finish and congrats on your record! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 6, 2022

“Congrats Neil Magny last time I heard UFC said I have an opponent for [Brazil], if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m in [100 percent] to make this Fight happen! For now great finish and congrats on your record!”

Burns was last seen inside the Octagon back in April. He had a memorable fight against Khamzat Chimaev. He fell short in the bout, losing via unanimous decision. With that said, many feel “Durinho’s” stock is higher than ever following the gutsy performance.

- Advertisement -