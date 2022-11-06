Marina Rodriguez issues statement following TKO loss to Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 64: “You stopped too soon!”

Marina Rodriguez has issued a statement following her TKO loss to Amanda Lemos in tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 main event.

Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss, prior to tonight’s result, had come against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2022, where she scored a second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Lemos had gone 6-2 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event resulted in a third round TKO victory for Amanda Lemos. The opening round was very closely contested but Lemos began to pull away in round two. Then, in round three, Amanda finished the fight by landing a big flurry that clearly had Rodriguez stunned (see that here). Some fans felt the stoppage was early, but the referee had clearly seen enough and stepped in to halt the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 64 Result: Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Rodriguez took to social media where she issued the following statement on her loss to Lemos.

You stopped too soon! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

As a professional, I'm there to face a lot more, that's what I'm in this game !!!

It's part of the game, win, lose, in different situations!

We continue in our way!

Thank you all for the support and cheerleading! 🙏🏻#ufcvegas64 pic.twitter.com/ISkU4s66bp — Marina Rodriguez🇧🇷 (@wmmarz) November 6, 2022

Prior to tonight’s setback, Marina Rodriguez appeared to be on the cusp of a strawweight title shot. However, following her setback to Lemos, she will likely need a couple more wins before entering title contention.

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

