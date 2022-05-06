Photos | Michael Chandler is insanely shredded for his UFC 274 fight with Tony Ferguson

UFC star Michael Chandler is in the shape of his life heading into his UFC 274 fight against Tony Ferguson tomorrow night.

While there may be a great deal of focus on the two title bouts in Phoenix, the featured grudge match also has the potential to be something special as Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson prepare to go to war in the lightweight division.

The winner has been tipped to get another big fight in their next outing but as we all know, it can be dangerous to look too far ahead to the future – especially when ‘El Cucuy’ is standing in your way.

In order to be as ready as he possibly can be, Michael Chandler has managed to get into tremendous physical condition ahead of Saturday’s spectacular.

Down 25 lbs and 8% body fat since February. Here’s how —> https://t.co/4aZwzopoHD pic.twitter.com/NDqY7bqhDm — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 4, 2022

Chandler notes that in the last three months, he’s been able to trim down by 25 pounds and lose 8% body fat. If that isn’t a commitment to becoming the UFC lightweight champion, we’re not so sure what is.

Ferguson, meanwhile, knows that a defeat here could well spell the end of his historic tenure in the UFC.

Who are you backing to get the win at UFC 274 this weekend – Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler?

