Donald Cerrone reveals he didn’t want to be in the Octagon at UFC 246: “When Conor gave me the door, I took it”

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone has revealed he didn’t want to be in the Octagon with Conor McGregor when they fought at UFC 246.

This Saturday night at UFC 274, Donald Cerrone will make the walk to the cage for what could be the final time as he prepares to meet Joe Lauzon in Phoenix. The bout will pit two legends of the sport against one another and if this is to be the final ride of ‘Cowboy’, he’ll want to try and go out on top.

This week he’s been taking a trip down memory lane and when discussing the fight with McGregor back in January 2020, Cerrone was brutally honest about what went down.

Cowboy reveals he didn't want to be in the Octagon with McGregor back in 2020 😯 #UFC274 (via @bokamotoespn) pic.twitter.com/xkweycVTBM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 5, 2022

“On the Conor McGregor fight, the biggest eyes, millions watching, my moment, and I didn’t wanna be there. I cannot answer that any clearer. It was such a strange feeling,” Cerrone said.

“When I was in the back, I didn’t even wanna go out there. So when Conor gave me the door, I took it. That was my inner bitch. I took the door, let’s get out of here. It’s that easy. It’s that easy in a fight to get out, and I took it. I have to live with that every day.”

McGregor managed to knock Cerrone out with a head kick and strikes just 40 seconds into the bout.

What are your memories of Donald Cerrone vs Conor McGregor?

