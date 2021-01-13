Photo | Urijah Faber looking shredded at age 41

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is looking absolutely shredded at age 41 ahead of a potential return to the Octagon in 2021.

Faber is the former WEC featherweight champion and he was a long-time star for the UFC during the 2010s. The California native first retired in 2016 following a decision win over Brad Pickett, but he returned to the Octagon in 2019 to make a comeback. In his return fight, Faber scored an incredible KO win over Ricky Simon in his native Sacramento. He was then booked against rising star Petr Yan but he got knocked out at UFC 245. Faber has not fought since then, and that fight was in December 2019.

Though he missed the entirety of 2020, “The California Kid” has not officially retired. In fact, he was linked to several fights last year against both Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, but nothing went through. So far in early 2021, we haven’t seen him get booked for a comeback fight. But if he does plan on making a return, then he’s certainly looking the part. Although he’s 41 years old, you couldn’t tell by looking at him. Check out the new photo the legend shared of himself on his social media.

Back at 40…ready to beat this for my next B-day! @trifecta thank u for the edge! 40% off a with code ITSTIME let’s go 2021!

Faber (35-11) made his professional MMA debut way back in 2003. He went 16-1 before getting signed by the WEC in 2007, where he competed until 2010. He then competed in the UFC between 2011 and 2019, racking up an 11-7 record inside the Octagon. One of the greatest bantamweights and featherweights in MMA history, Faber may be on the wrong side of 40 but considering the incredible shape he keeps himself in, there’s no reason to think he can’t make another comeback at age 41.

Do you want to see Urijah Faber fight in 2021, and against who?