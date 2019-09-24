PHOTO | UFC Copenhagen gets LEGO inspired poster

The UFC has partnered with LEGO to create a very memorable poster for this weekend’s UFC Copenhagen event at Royal Arena.

Check out the poster for this weekend’s middleweight fight between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier below. From the UFC’s Twitter account:

Denmark is the home of a certain popular mini-toy company, so we had to put a new spin on the #UFCCopenhagen poster! pic.twitter.com/2Fdf6SNJLc — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 24, 2019

LEGO is one of the world’s most popular toys and the company is based in Denmark. It was therefore the perfect opportunity for the UFC to have a bit of fun and create a fun poster for the event.

Not only did the UFC release this cool poster, but UFC president Dana White also joined in on the fun. The UFC bossman posted an image on his Instagram on himself in LEGO form, and fans are eating it up.

From Dana White’s Twitter.

UFC fans on social media are already saying this LEGO-inspired poster is one of the best posters the company has ever released. The UFC typically releases very bare bones posters for its events, so when it does release a memorable one like this LEGO poster, it draws attention from the fans.

Hermansson and Cannonier fight each other in an important middleweight bout this Saturday in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hermansson is on a four-fight win streak at the moment and in his last fight picked up the biggest win of his career over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. As for Cannonier, he’s 2-0 since moving down to middleweight and in his last fight picked up a TKO win over Anderson Silva.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between elite grapplers. Gilbert Burns and Gunnar Nelson. As well, Denmark’s Nicolas Dalby returns to the Octagon when he takes on Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. There are a number of other European-based fighters on the card, which takes place this Saturday afternoon for North American fans.

What do you think of this LEGO-inspired UFC Copenhagen poster?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/24/2019.