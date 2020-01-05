PHOTO | UFC 247 Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes poster revealed

The UFC has officially dropped the fight poster for the upcoming UFC 247 pay-per-view featuring Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes in the main event.

The UFC light heavyweight championship will be on the line when Jones attempts to defend it against Reyes, the top contender at 205lbs. In the co-main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

Take a look at the official UFC 247 poster below, courtesy of the promotion’s Twitter.

A showdown in Houston 🤠 Your OFFICIAL #UFC247 poster is here! pic.twitter.com/qqopcfxadP — UFC (@ufc) January 4, 2020

The UFC is about to have an incredible start to the new decade. In two weeks, superstar Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon when he takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. Tickets to that blockbuster event sold out nearly immediately after being released. Just a few weeks later UFC 247 goes down in Houston.

Anytime Jones steps into the Octagon it’s a huge deal as he’s one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the cage. Jones has not lost in over a decade, with his only career defeat coming against Matt Hamill via highly-controversial DQ back in 2009. Since then all Jones has done is win, and he will look to continue his winning ways at UFC 247.

The same can be said of Reyes, who is undefeated heading into his first title shot against Jones. Reyes has looked incredible during his brief UFC career so far, and if he can become the first man to legitimately defeat Jones at UFC 247 he will immediately become one of the biggest names in the sport.

And in the co-main event, Shevchenko will look to continue a dominant run at 125lbs against Chookagian. The lopsided odds for this bout view Shevchenko as the clear favorite to win, but we’ve seen stranger things happen in this sport.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for UFC 247?