Photo | The UFC misspelled Charles Oliveira on new lightweight title belt

The UFC misspelled Charles Oliveira on his new lightweight title belt in a major gaffe that is making the rounds on social media.

Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 back in May to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira was given a brand new belt following his title fight victory, but unfortunately for “Do Bronx,” his last name was not spelled right on it.

They fucking misspelt Oliveira pic.twitter.com/ild7989rXT — Izzy’s Alt 🥊 (@StyleBendersAlt) July 11, 2021

This is of course a major error by whoever designed this particular belt and hopefully there is a way for the UFC lightweight champ to get a new belt with his name spelled correctly. While it was obviously an accident by whoever did it, it’s still not acceptable to spell a champion’s name wrong on their own belt, so hopefully, the UFC can find a way to remedy this. While it doesn’t seem like Oliveira cares too much just based on how happy he looks holding the belt, the fans and media have been having a field day with this blunder.

As for Oliveira himself, he is expected to return by the end of the year and fight Dustin Poirier, who defeated Conor McGregor via first-round TKO at UFC 264. It will be Oliveira’s first title defense whenever he steps back into the Octagon, and ideally, when it does go down he has the right name on his belt. Either way, the Oliveira vs. Poirier fight has to be one of the most highly-anticipated matchups for the rest of the year. They are two of the most elite lightweights the UFC has ever seen and whenever they do step into the cage and go at it, it promises to be one of the most action-packed fights of the year of 2021.

What do you think about the UFC misspelling Charles Oliveira’s last name?