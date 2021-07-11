Charles Oliveira reacts to Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA) had a cageside seat for tonight’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off in a rubber match on Saturday night, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair initially squared off in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping Conor McGregor with punches in the second round.

Prior to tonight’s main event, Charles Oliveira shared the following prediction for the highly anticipated lightweight fight.

“Conor (wins). Conor McGregor by knockout,” Oliveira told TMZ Sports.

Although Charles Oliveira picked the Irishman to win, ‘Do Bronx’ made sure to note that he had no preference as to an opponent for his first title defense.

“I’m the champion. For me, it’s the same, McGregor or Poirier. It’s the same.” – Oliveira stated.

Tonight’s UFC 264 main event proved to be another wild fight but short-lived fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just moments later. Once on the canvas, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irishman would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a lower leg break.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO at 5:00 of Round 1

According to Dana White, McGregor is already scheduled to have surgery to repair his broken leg tomorrow morning in Las Vegas.

Check out how Charles Oliveira reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

“It is sad. We don’t ever want to see a guy lose like that but it happens so congratulations to Dustin (Poirier).” Oliveira told UFC reporter Megan Olivi. “This is MMA it is unpredictable. We never know what is going to happen.”

“Actually this is a fight (Dustin Poirier) that I thought was going to happen. It was supposed to happen for a long time so if it happens… I am ready to go!”

