Report | UFC 249 to take place in Jacksonville, Florida

According to a report from veteran MMA reporter Dave Meltzer, UFC 249 is set to take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

There have been rumors the UFC intended to hold UFC 249 in Florida, and now we have a city. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that the event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The UFC has not yet made this official, but Meltzer is well-connected and considering Florida seemed like a likely outcome all along, this appears to be the place where UFC 249 will finally land.

“It looks like it’s going to be the (VyStar) Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. I think it’s disclosed then. They’ve actually told fighters that they’re flying into Jacksonville, but there are people in Jacksonville that have to book a building. That’s where it looks like it’s going to be. It’s right across from Daily’s Place (Amphitheater),” Meltzer said (via Sherdog.com).

When WWE was recently deemed an essential business in Florida, immediately fans and media speculated that the UFC could be held in the state too. Indeed, it seems as though UFC president Dana White has done everything in his power to follow in the footsteps of his friend, WWE chairman Vince McMahon, and hold UFC 249 there as well.

UFC 249 was originally set to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, and then later at Tachi Palace in Leemore, California. The revamped card will feature dual title fights at the top of the bill. The main event sees Tony Ferguson take on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight belt, while the co-main event sees UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo take on divisional legend Dominick Cruz. A third title fight between UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer fell off.

