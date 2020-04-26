Eddie Alvarez believes Conor McGregor would “put away” Tony Ferguson

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez believes that Conor McGregor would “put away” Tony Ferguson in a potential fight.

Alvarez, who now fights for ONE Championship, recently sat down with The Score MMA where he discussed McGregor’s chances against fellow UFC lightweight contenders.

“I think Conor would put Tony away. I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m off the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it. I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib. I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point.”

Eddie Alvarez lost the UFC lightweight championship to Conor McGregor in November of 2016 by way of second round TKO.

Since then the Irishman has gone 1-1, suffering a submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and most recently stopping Donald Cerrone in just 40-seconds at UFC 246.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje for the promotions interim lightweight championship on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The winner of that bout will then face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title in September or October, according to Dana White.

With that said, a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson could be a long way away, this depending on how things unfold next month at UFC 249.

McGregor’s options now seem limited, at least for the immediate future. He could face Nate Diaz in a trilogy contest, or compete at welterweight against the likes of Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 25, 2020