Photo | Nate Diaz is taking full advantage of the UFC’s marijuana policy change

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz has been taking full advantage of the UFC’s marijuana policy change ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Diaz returns to the Octagon at UFC 263 on June 12 for a five-round welterweight bout against top contender Leon Edwards. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 262 last month, but the fight was forced back a month after Diaz suffered a minor injury during his training camp. Ahead of his fight with Edwards, Diaz has been taking full advantage of the UFC’s marijuana policy change, as weed is no longer something that will get fighters in trouble with the promotion or with USADA. With the fight against Edwards taking place in Arizona and not in Nevada, where they still test for marijuana, Diaz should be good to go.

Nate Diaz: High all the time

Diaz was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 244 in November 2019, when he lost in his bid to become the BMF champion with a third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) loss to Jorge Masvidal. Since then, Diaz has been out of the game during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t fight at all during 2020. However, he is now ready to return to the Octagon in June and get back on the path towards a title shot at 170lbs. Even though it’s been nearly two years since Diaz beat Anthony Pettis for his last career victory, Diaz is still one of the biggest names in the sport. If he is able to go out there and pick up a big upset win over Edwards, it’s very possible that the UFC goes ahead and gives him the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion even though some fans don’t believe he’s earned it.

