Cody Garbrandt gets emotional following loss to Rob Font: “I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys”

UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt got emotional following his loss to Rob Font, saying that “I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys.”

Grabrandt dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Font in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC Vega 27 card. For Garbrandt, it was a tough loss as it’s his fourth defeat in his last five fights. In a stacked UFC bantamweight division, a loss like this one really hurts him as he looks to make another run for the UFC bantamweight title that he once held.

Taking to his Instagram live following his UFC Vegas 27 loss to Font, Garbrandt issued an emotional statement where he praised Font for his performance while also reassuring his fans that he is still dedicated to his fighting career and excited to improve his skills.

“Rob was the better man today. I just feel like I was fighting myself in there, battling myself, and I’m not taking anything away from him, congrats on his camp. First and foremost, thank God for keeping us both safe in there. A lot of positives come from this, brush it off, and get back with my coaches and teammates. We’re still striving to be the best and be the world champion. Sometimes there’s adversity that comes along in your dreams and makes you work harder, makes you realize what needs to be done, and makes it that much sweeter climbing up the mountain I’m just really thankful,” Garbrandt said (h/t MMAWeekly.com). “I wanted to come on here and just tell you guys how much I appreciate and love your support. It’s very appreciated. I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys. Thank you.”

