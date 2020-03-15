Video | Joanna Jedrzejczyk provides update one week after war with Weili Zhang

UFC women’s strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk showed a video of the bruises on her face a week after her war with Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

Jedrzejczyk and Zhang threw down for 25 minutes in one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. At the end of five rounds, Zhang was awarded the victory via split decision. But Jedrzejczyk certainly held her own in the fight, and fans gained a new level of respect for the former champion after going to war against Zhang in the middle of the Octagon.

One of the reasons Jedrzejczyk lost the decision on the judges’ scorecards was the visual damage that was inflicted upon her, including a massive hematoma on her forehead that the judges just couldn’t ignore. A week after the fight and the hematoma is gone, but now Jedrzejczyk’s face is full of bruises.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Jedrzejczyk showed off her bruised and battered face. Take a look at it below.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

It’s obviously hard to see Jedrzejczyk’s face look in such bad shape, but as she says in the video, she is feeling much better after the fight. Although the bruises look bad, at least we know that her body is on its way to recovering. Like every other fighter who steps into the Octagon, Jedrzejczyk knew what the risk of being in an MMA fight was before she stepped into the cage with Zhang, and she seems comfortable with it.

What’s next for Jedrzejczyk is anyone’s guess. The UFC could opt to run it back with Zhang and put on a rematch, which no one would disagree with, but after going 0-4 in her last four title fights it seems more likely that Jedrzejczyk will have to get another win before she fights for the belt again.

What do you think is next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?