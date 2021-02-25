Photo | Andrei Arlovski shows off nasty foot injury following submission loss to Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski showed off a nasty foot injury that happened in his last fight at UFC Vegas 19 against Tom Aspinall.

Arlovski was submitted in the second round by Aspinall when the young British prospect caught the former UFC heavyweight champion in a second-round rear-naked choke. It was a tough loss for “The Pitbull,” who had looked sharp as of late with a two-fight winning streak over Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins heading into the fight with Aspinall. Unfortunately for Arlovski, the fight did not go as planned for the veteran when he was finished. To make matters worse for Arlovski, he also hurt his foot in the fight.

In his first post-fight statement, Arlovski mentioned that he was “sad as f*ck” to lose to Aspinall and that he had injured his foot in the fight. In a follow-up to the original post, Arlovski then shared a photo of his injured foot. Incredibly, Arlovkski says his foot is not broken despite being bruised all over. Take a look at the photos on his Instagram.

It’s pretty incredible that Arlovski says he will be able to get back into the gym in just a week or two considering how nasty his foot injury looks. It’s a miracle that his foot isn’t broken considering what it looks like right now. The good thing for Arlovski is that, if his foot isn’t broken, he will be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected. Despite being 42 years old and one of the oldest fighters in the UFC right now, Arlovski has still enjoyed plenty of success later in his career. He is the perfect gatekeeper in the UFC heavyweight division and he seems to still enjoy getting in the Octagon with younger fighters. His championship days are likely over, but Arlovski is still very much a winner.

Who do you think Andrei Arlovski should fight next if the UFC keeps him on the roster?