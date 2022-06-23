Petr Yan claims no one at bantamweight wants to fight him, calls out Deiveson Figueiredo

Petr Yan says no one at the top of the bantamweight division wants to fight him.

Yan is coming off a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling back in April as he looked to reclaim his bantamweight title. Since then, he has been clamoring for a fight and said he would be ready to return in the fall, yet it appears he is having a hard time getting a willing opponent.

The former UFC bantamweight champion took to Twitter to say the top of the division won’t fight him. Not only that, but Yan then called out Deiveson Figueiredo for a fight as the current flyweight champ has expressed his interest in moving up to bantamweight due to the UFC making an interim flyweight title fight.

“This fall anyone from top of the division can get it,” Yan tweeted before quote tweeting “No one at 135 wants it… Figgy? @Daico_Deiveson.”

Although Figueiredo is the current flyweight champ, it does seem like a real possibility he does move up to bantamweight next time out. Although he could possibly get an immediate title shot, perhaps ‘Daico’ takes the fight with Yan as the winner of that could very well receive the next bantamweight title shot.

Yan vs. Figueiredo would also be a very fun fight and one that could headline a Fight Night card. Both men are great strikers with an underrated ground game, but whether or not Figueiredo has an interest in the fight is uncertain.

Petr Yan (16-3) is coming off the decision loss to Sterling and prior to that, he scored a decision win over Cory Sandhagen to win the interim bantamweight title. He lost his belt by DQ to Sterling in his first title defense after claiming the vacant belt by TKO over Jose Aldo.

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) reclaimed his flyweight title last time out as he beat Brandon Moreno by decision. Before that, he had suffered a submission loss to Moreno and a draw against the Mexican.

Would you like to see Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo?