Petr Yan claims Aljamain Sterling is “the real paper champ” after UFC 259

Petr Yan believes Aljamain Sterling is the real paper champion.

In the lead-up to UFC 259 and Yan’s first title defense, Sterling was calling the Russian a paper champion. He didn’t think Yan had earned his way to the title as he did, and he planned on proving that inside the Octagon.

Throughout the fight, the Russian was having success stuffing takedowns and picking Sterling apart. In the fourth round, however, Yan threw an illegal knee that ended the fight and he was DQ’d. Sterling then became the new bantamweight champion and for Yan, he says that cements his case that Sterling is a paper champ.

“I’m not going to say anything to him but you remember before the fight, he was talking a lot about me being a paper champ,” Yan said to ESPN. “But, now we see who the real paper champ is, it’s him. For me, I wouldn’t have even touched the belt, taking pictures, it is really shameful.”

Petr Yan is also bothered by the fact Aljamain Sterling says he doesn’t feel like the champion but pictures were then posted on social media with him posing with the belt.

“I feel like he is not real, he is fake. In public he does one thing, throwing the belt away. Then with his friends, he is carrying the belt around,” Yan added. “He is just playing around, he’s fake.”

There is no question the rivalry between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling has only increased since UFC 259. The two already didn’t like each other before, but after this controversy, the bad blood has only grown. It will also hype up the rematch which will take place as soon as possible. The two will get to settle their differences inside the Octagon once again.

Do you agree with Petr Yan that Aljamain Sterling is a paper champ?