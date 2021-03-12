Ottman Azaitar issues statement regarding bag incident on UFC Fight Island

UFC lightweight Ottman Azaitar issued a statement regarding the bag incident on UFC Fight Island that temporarily saw him cut from the UFC.

Speaking to Mark Bergmann of Fighting.de, Azaitar spoke about the infamous bag incident on UFC Fight Island. Azaitar was scheduled to fight Matt Frevola but at the last minute, he was removed from the card. UFC president Dana White later said that Azaitar was cut because he broke COVID-19 protocols by allegedly handing his wristband to someone from outside the bubble, and that person reportedly dropped a bag in Azaitar’s room, a bag that has become MMA’s own version of the ‘briefcase from Pulp Fiction.’ White later changed his mind and reinstated Azaitar to the UFC, but the whole incident has left fans wondering what really happened. Here’s what Azaitar himself said about the infamous bag.

“I just want to say: When I – Ottman Azaitar – will decide to let the public know about this, then only when I want to and when I see fit. Not because someone even thinks he can pressure me mentally and psychologically to address this and perhaps lie about this or whatever. No, no my friend. I am not asking your mother what’s in her purse, do I? I’m not even asking her if she has a bag in the first place! People shouldn’t always react prematurely after they read something. Of course, Dana White came down there and gave that statement. But Dana White even said it himself that he didn’t know if… you know what I mean? I’m not holding that against him. He has his security guys, and they come up to him and tell him this and that, balcony, blah blah blah. Of course, he thinks that there’s gotta be something to that story and says that in his statement. He even asked in that interview, if he should really do this, if they should really tell this story,” Azaitar said.

“Long story short: I don’t want to say that something is not true, and I don’t want to say that something is true. Should you release these words to the public, I want you to keep all of this in it, so nothing can be taken out of context. You know what I mean? This is important to me. I am basically saying nothing right now, this is basically a no comment on that whole situation and the bag itself. I am just talking about my life in general: It’s possible that someone is making a claim about you, it’s also possible that you are really guilty, it’s possible that… [Azaitar mumbles]. I’m giving you a little riddle, because I promised a Moroccan reporter before you to talk to him first, as soon as I want to address this a bit more openly. I promise you: for the German-speaking region, I will talk to you about the what, the who, the why and so forth. But what I really want to let everybody know is: I won’t do this because someone thinks he can pressure me or bug me, until I say something. And all the people going: “We were supporting you for years, you owe us something” – I owe you nothing, I never borrowed anything from you! I don’t ask what’s in your sister’s purse or your mother’s purse or whatever. Of course, people want to know what I think about this, but I am the master of my own thoughts! And I decide when and if I express them to the public or not. Everything I’m saying here is more riddle than… oh wait, this is my alarm clock. I have to go training,” Ottman Azaitar said.

It’s worth noting that while Azaitar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said it was potatoes in the bag, Azaitar clearly would not confirm that, leaving it up to fans and media to keep speculating.

What do you think was in the Ottman Azaitar bag?