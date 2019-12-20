Pedro Munhoz glad Henry Cejudo decided to relinquish UFC Flyweight title

Pedro Munhoz is happy that flyweights can get back to business now that Henry Cejudo has relinquished his belt.

“Triple C’s” “champ champ” days are no more, as yesterday it was announced that Cejudo was stripped off the 125lbs belt. According to the former Olympic wrestler, it was his own choice to relinquish the belt.

“I am not being stripped,” Cejudo claimed. “I am relinquishing my title. … ‘Triple C’ is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins.

“Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I’m relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee.”

It seems no flyweight fighters will be bending the knee to “Triple C” anytime soon. The number 6 ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz believes that “The Messenger” stepping down was the right decision:

“I understand we get hurt, and things happen, but being hurt he’s holding two belts,” Munhoz said to MMA Junkie.

“I understand he’s hurt, there’s nothing we can do about it, but I’m glad they made that decision (to relinquish) and let the flyweights do their thing.”

Now the Olympic gold medallist will be focusing all his efforts on the bantamweight division. Munhoz noticed that the champion’s recent fight callout’s don’t align with the division’s rankings. Following Jose Aldo’s closely contested loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, Cejudo subsequently called for a fight against the MMA veteran. Munhoz was left confused by the callout:

“Cejudo is the bantamweight champion, and it looks like he wants to fight Jose Aldo,” Munhoz said. “And that’s the reason why I called out Jose Aldo, because it made no sense him being No. 9 in the rankings and then fighting for the title after losing his most recent fight (against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245), so you know, it’s something that’s part of the politics that I’m not aware of.”

Munhoz hasn’t fought since his June 2019 loss to Aljamain Sterling. However, he intends on returning to the Octagon in 2020 to fight a top-five ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo has the whole bantamweight division hot on his heels for a shot at the title. Who would you like to see The Messenger face next? Sound off in the comments below at Penn nation!