Israel Adesanya wants future fight with Darren Till “in the O2 or in Wimbledon”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is currently gearing up for a fight with Paulo Costa, but that doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about his future.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Adesanya teased some of the matchups he’s excited for in the future, should he get by Costa.

The champ admitted he’s excited about a potential fight with Jared Cannonier, who takes on the division’s former champion Robert Whittaker at UC 254. He also opened the door to a fight with the winner of a newly announced matchup between Darren Till and Jack Hermansson, expressing particular interest in a fight with England’s Till in enemy territory.

“I hope Cannonier beats Robert, cause I want a new body,” Adesanya said. “Jack Hermansson, I don’t really mind too much. But I’d like Darren to get that one done, but he didn’t really get it done [in his last fight] against Robert. It was a good fight, close fight, but I think maybe the takedowns gave it to Robert. Who knows. But yeah, the Jack Hermansson and Darren Till fight, I don’t really mind. But Cannonier, I hope Cannonier whoops his ass. I want to fight that guy, I like him.

“Same with Darren,” Adesanya added. “But also Jack Hermansson I’d like to fight, but I really want to fight Darren one day in the O2 or in Wimbledon. That would be a good excuse to go to England. Go sip some tea and crumpets.”

Adesanya and Till, two of the sharpest strikers in MMA, have had an interesting relationship during their time in the UFC, often targeting one another in DMs and in memes. According to Adesanya, however, it’s all in good fun until fight night.

“We haven’t talked in a little bit, but we’re cool,” Adesanya said. “I mean, we know the game. Like, Darren’s a guy, I’m not gonna act like we got beef, when it’s time to fight I will fucking embarrass him. Yeah. But right now, he’s cool and I’m cool. We’re cool.”

