UFC 255 Results: Paul Craig TKO’s Shogun Rua (Video)

A light heavyweight rematch between former division champion Shogun Rua and surging contender Paul Craig kicks off tonight’s UFC 255 pay-per-view.

Rua (27-11-1 MMA) is coming off a split-decision victory over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in his most recent effort this past July. The former UFC and PRIDE champion, Shogun, has gone 2-0-1 over his last three fights overall, with his lone draw in the time coming to Craig.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (13-4-1 MMA) has also gone 2-0-1 over his past three Octagon appearances. In his most recent effort this past July, the Scottish standout scored a submission victory over Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

Round one begins and Shogun Rua comes forward quickly. Paul Craig with a pair of kicks to keep the Brazilian at bay. Shogun comes forward and lands a left hand. Craig replies with a low kick. The Scottish fighter shoots in and scores a nice double leg takedown. He immediately passes to half guard. Rua looks to scrambles and does. He gets back to his feet but Craig still has him in the clinch. Good knees from Paul Craig. He drops for a guillotine and then uses the submission attempt to obtain top position. Shogun Rua scrambles and escapes to his feet. Paul Craig immediately shoots in and scores another takedown. This time he takes the back of the former champion. Shogun shakes him off and takes top position. That was a wild transition. Rua moves to half guard and looks to pass to mount. Craig is defending well so far. Mauricio opts to land a couple of hammer fists. He postures up and lands a good right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Paul Craig lands a pair of low kicks to start. Shogun Rua comes forward with a jab. He throws a leaping left hook but Craig avoids. Another left hand from Rua and this time he connects. Paul shakes off the strike and lands a low kick. Mauricio returns fire with one of his own. Shogun looks to close the distance and does so with a right hand. Craig forces the clinch and immediately dives on a single leg takedown attempt. Shogun Rua is able to defend at first, but Craig relentlessly drags him down. A good scrambles from Rua lands him back on his feet. Paul Craig still has him pinned against the fence and lands some knees. Craig gets another takedown and takes Shogun’s back . He begins raining down ground and pound and this one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC 255 Result: Paul Craig def. Shogun Rua via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Craig fight next following his TKO victory over Rua this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020