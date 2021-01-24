Patricio Pitbull trashes Michael Chandler following his UFC 257 win over Dan Hooker

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull trashed former rival Michael Chandler following his UFC 257 first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker.

Pitbull and Chandler met in Bellator back in June 2019, with Pitbull scoring an upset when he knocked Chandler out in the first round to win the Bellator lightweight title. Both Pitbull and Chandler are universally regarded as the two best home-grown Bellator fighters of all time, but Chandler finally made the move to the big show when he decided to sign with the UFC in 2020. He made his promotional debut at UFC 257, knocking Hooker out in the first round.

Following the event, Pitbull took to social media to trash Chandler for his win over Hooker. Check out the message that Pitbull wrote on his Twitter.

My son @MikeChandlerMMA is gonna be the UFC champion next, easily. #UFC257 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 24, 2021

My son @MikeChandlerMMA is gonna be the UFC champion next, easily. #UFC257

It’s a bit of a back-handed compliment by Pitbull. On one hand, the “son” comment is clearly meant as an insult to Chandler, and it’s not surprising to see that considering their past rivalry. At the same time, Pitbull did give credit to Chandler for beating Hooker. The fact that Chandler actually went in the cage and knocked out a highly-respected contender like Hooker is huge. It makes Pitbull look even better considering how he knocked Chandler out.

As for Pitbull, he is next set to take on Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. With a win over Sanchez, Pitbull is expected to fight AJ McKee in what many believe is the best fight that Bellator can book at the moment. As for his lightweight title, there has been no decision made on that belt yet. Since he hasn’t defended it since beating Chandler almost two years ago, Bellato may opt to create a new vacant belt of the lightweight title that Pitbull holds, and which Chandler held three times.

Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull fight in the UFC one day?