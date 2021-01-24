Conor McGregor responds to remarks made by Khabib Nurmagomedov following his loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor responded to remarks made by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following his loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor lost in shocking fashion to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 when he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss. The Irishman was a big favorite heading into the fight and to see him lose in such devastating fashion was very surprising for many people, but not for Nurmagomedov. Following UFC 257, the champion took to his social media to take a shot at McGregor, criticizing the superstar for changing his camp and for letting his fame get to his head.

After seeing what Nurmagomedov said about him, McGregor responded to the UFC lightweight champion during the UFC 257 post-fight press conference.

“My team has been the team since Day 1. I have not changed anything. It is what it is. Respect the athletes. That’s the character of the man, for sure, behind the mask. Whatever, what’s he want to do? Does he want to come back or no? If he wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back and let’s go again, my man. I’m here for it. That’s fighting talk,” McGregor said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

It was a bit surprising to see Nurmagomedov take a shot at McGregor just because he is always a very quiet and respectful fighter who rarely says anything negative. But considering their rivalry in the past, it made sense for Nurmagomedov to speak up and say something. McGregor has spent the last few weeks on Fight Island criticizing Nurmagomedov and trying to goad him into a fight, a matchup that UFC president Dana White badly wanted to book. But with McGregor losing to Poirier, it seems unlikely a rematch will happen.

Do you think we will ever see the rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, or has the ship sailed on it?