Heated rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler set to reunite in Road House film sequel

By Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in

UFC legends Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will reunite on the set of Road House 2 in the sequel to the Conor McGregor-headlined film.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler shared one of the UFC’s most underrated heated pairings at UFC 281. Poirier and Chandler, a clash between two of the top fan favorites in UFC lightweight history, put on a show on the UFC 281 main card at Madison Square Garden.

Poirier ended up defeating Chandler by submission, albeit after some controversial tactics by Chandler in Round 2. Years removed from their fight, tensions haven’t completely dissipated between Chandler and Poirier, who have taken shots at each other on social media.

Despite their controversial past, Poirier and Chandler will attempt to put their past bad blood aside to star in a highly anticipated film.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are among the biggest castings for Road House 2

As first reported by Deadline, Poirier and Chandler are part of a star-studded cast for the upcoming Road House 2 film, set to begin filming next year. As of this writing, a targeted release date for Road House 2 hasn’t been made public.

Poirier and Chandler’s longtime adversary, Conor McGregor, starred in the original Road House remake, which was released last year, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor is currently working towards a potential UFC comeback next year on the promotion’s card at The White House.

In addition to Poirier and Chandler, welterweights Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Stephen Thompson are reportedly part of the Road House 2 cast. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and GLORY Kickboxing superstar Rico Verhoeven round out the lineup.

Poirier announced his MMA retirement earlier this year following a loss to BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 318. He’s expected to enter the UFC Hall of Fame as soon as next year.

Chandler remains an active UFC lightweight but is desperately looking for a win after a recent skid. He’s a potential fit to be McGregor’s opponent for the latter’s targeted comeback next summer.

