Paddy Pimblett shrugs off callout from fellow UFC London winner Ilia Topuria: “Everyone wants to hang on my coattails”

Paddy Pimblett isn’t in a rush to capitalize on his bad blood with Ilia Topuria.

Paddy “The Baddy” was featured on the main card of UFC London this past Saturday (March 19). He went one-on-one with Kazula Vargas. Paddy came across as an absolute star by the end of the night, scoring a first-round submission finish via rear-naked choke.

Topuria was also on the main card and he collided with Jai Herbert. Topuria scored the second-round knockout finish. After the fight, Topuria called out Paddy, which obviously stems from their beef.

Ahead of fight night, Pimblett and Topuria had an encounter in a fighter hotel. Paddy threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria, who responded by throwing punches.

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett responded to Topuria’s callout (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Everyone wants to fight me. Everyone wants to hang on my coattails. No one knew who Ilia Topuria – or ‘hand sanitizer boy’ – was until he tried to start an altercation with me. No one knew who he was. I’m the draw. Everyone wants to fight me.”

Paddy did admit that he thinks Topuria had a solid KO win over Herbert but he feels “El Matador” would be toast if they share the Octagon.

“I’ll give him his due – it was a good knockout. It was a very good knockout, especially after taking that head kick in the face. But if I hit him with that head kick like that, I’d finish him. As I said, he’s just ‘hand-sanitizer boy’ to me. A lion doesn’t concern themselves with the opinion of sheep.”

Time will tell whether or not UFC matchmakers will feel the urge to book this one in the near future. The story is certainly there.