Darren Till confirms he wants to fight Uriah Hall in his UFC return, ‘Primetime’ responds

Darren Till and Uriah Hall continue to hurl barbs.

The issues between the two stem from Hall’s claim that Till was too afraid to fight him at UFC London on March 19. “The Gorilla” responded, saying he’s never turned down a fight and that he’ll get his soon enough.

Speaking to fans in London during a Q&A session, Darren Till got a whole crowd to chant, “F*ck Uriah Hall.” He also doubled down on wanting to fight Hall next (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He called me out. I’ve never dodged any fight. Listen, I’m coming off two losses. The loss before that was to Whittaker, probably the second-best if not him and Adesanya the best middleweights on Earth. I’ve never dodged a fight, I’ve come up to middleweight and fought the two best middleweights at the time, Gastelum and Whittaker.

“So if he wants to fight me and wants to say I’m scared, I want to fight him next.”

Hall was quick to respond and he didn’t have any kind words for Till on Twitter.

“Ha f*ck you too glad I’m on your mind b*tch! unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again p*ssy.”

Till has had a rough stretch as of late. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings. He last competed back in Sept. 2021. He suffered a third-round submission loss to Derek Brunson via rear-naked choke. As it stands now, Till is the number eight-ranked UFC middleweight.

As for Hall, he’s pulled off four victories in his last five fights. Things didn’t go his way in his most recent outing, however. Hall was beaten by Sean Strickland via unanimous decision back in July 2021. He’s hoping to get back to his winning ways when he meets Andre Muniz on April 16.