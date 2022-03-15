Paddy Pimblett throws a hand sanitizer bottle at Ilia Topuria’s head, punches thrown (Video)

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria got into a skirmish on Tuesday ahead of UFC London.

Both Pimbeltt and Topuria are competing on the card at lightweight, but it will not be against one another. However, as they were both checking in on fight week and singing posters, Pimblett and Topuria saw one another and the Brit threw a hand sanitizer bottle off Topuria’s head and the two then exchanged punches, with the Georgian fighter posting the video on social media saying Pimblett disrespected his country.

I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy 🖕 pic.twitter.com/PEdPRNGH5n — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 15, 2022

“I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy,” Topuria wrote on Twitter.

As seen in the video, the bottle did hit Ilia Topuria and the two then exchanged punches. It doesn’t appear that any landed but there’s no question Topuria and Paddy Pimblett do not like one another. It also shouldn’t be a surprise as Pimblett did take shots at Topuria’s country, but ‘The Baddy’ took to social media to offer a different opinion as to why he threw the hand sanitizer bottle.

6 vs 1 and yous never done nothin gang of bitches 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Topuriailia — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 15, 2022

“6 vs 1 and yous never done nothin gang of bitches,” Pimblett wrote.

Paddy Pimblett then said Ilia Topuria tried to act tough a while ago and when he saw him he wanted it to be known he was making sure Topuria kept the same energy in person.

He wanted to act hard a few months ago then tried to act the big bollocks today an got hand sanitiser bounced off his head 🤣🤣🤣 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 15, 2022

“He wanted to act hard a few months ago then tried to act the big bollocks today an got hand sanitiser bounced off his head,” Pimblett wrote before the video was released.

Paddy Pimblett is set to fight Kazula Vargas on Saturday at UFC London while Ilia Topuria will take on Jai Herbert.

What do you make this incident involving Paddy Pimblet and Ilia Topuria?