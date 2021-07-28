Oscar De La Hoya expects him and Vitor Belfort will “f*****g beat the s**t out of each other”

Oscar De La Hoya is expecting his return fight against Vitor Belfort to be a violent one.

De La Hoya and Belfort were supposed to have an exhibition match in September. Yet, recently it was revealed the fight was moved to a pro fight. It will take place on September 11 under the Triller banner and De La Hoya expects him and Belfort to beat each other up for however long it lasts.

“If I’m going to go into the ring and sacrifice my life, let’s go all in. I have nothing against Belfort, I will never have anything against his legacy,” De La Hoya said at media day. “I do have one thing to tell him is that we’re gonna f*****g beat the s**t out of each other. He’s going to get some punches in, yeah they are going to hurt, maybe the next day and the following day. But, it’s going to be fun, this is what I miss, I’m getting myself into this. I’m the one who loves this, I love this, so let’s go.”

Oscar De La Hoya has not fought since 2008 where he lost to Manny Pacquiao. He won 11 world titles in six weight classes as well as being the lineal champ in three different weight classes. In his career, De La Hoya has fought the who’s who in the likes of Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Shane Mosley, and Bernand Hopkins.

Vitor Belfort, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 224 in 2018 where he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida. He was signed to ONE Championship but never fought for the promotion and he knows gets to box De La Hoya. He has also claimed he will box Evander Holyfield after he fights and beat the 48-year-old in September.

Who do you think will win, Oscar De La Hoya or Vitor Belfort?