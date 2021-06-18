Vitor Belfort calls boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya “the biggest fight ever”

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort called his upcoming exhibition boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya “the biggest fight ever.”

It was announced on Thursday that Belfort will return to the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years when he takes on the legend De La Hoya, who himself will be making his boxing comeback after 13 years away from the sport. The fight will take place on September 11 and it is expected to be another big money-making fight for Triller Fight Club as it features one of the most famous boxers of all time in De La Hoya against an MMA legend in Belfort.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following the announcement of the fight, Belfort explained why he believes this upcoming boxing match against De La Hoya will be “the biggest fight ever.”

“I believe this fight with me and Oscar, this is the biggest fight ever. The reason why is Oscar is a legendary (Olympic) gold medalist, one of the best pound-for-pound that ever lived. He revolutionized the sport. If it wasn’t for Oscar, there wouldn’t be Mayweather. If it wasn’t for Vitor Belfort, Conor McGregor wouldn’t exist. So now the new generation will be educated on who these two guys are from Mexico and Brazil going to America, the land of the dreams. Oscar became an Olympic gold medalist. Vitor became the youngest (UFC) champion ever. This fight is about breaking records,” Belfort said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“Fights have always been, ‘Oh, this is the bad guy, this is the good guy.’ This fight will sell like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman because of skills, legacy. It’s because they paved the way for this generation today.”

