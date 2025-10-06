Old Alex Pereira foe explains what went wrong for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

A former rival of Alex Pereira has assessed where things fell apart for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Pereira had something to prove this past Saturday, and he executed his plan with flying colors. Having lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Ankalaev back in March, Pereira was looking to show the MMA world that he didn’t enter the first bout healthy. It only took Pereira over a minute to regain the 205-pound gold via TKO in the rematch.

Israel Adesanya, who has gone to war with Pereira in MMA and kickboxing, reacted to the fight in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “The Last Stylebender” revealed when he sensed Ankalaev was in trouble (h/t MMAFighting).

“Once Ankalaev went orthodox, I knew it was a wrap,” Adesanya said. “I felt it was a wrap. Because you’re giving him the leg he likes. That means his right leg was compromised from the inside leg kicks already.

“He came out smoke, and straight away attacked him, put him behind the black line, and then attacked the front leg. He didn’t in the last fight because someone said he was compromised and his foot or his leg was hurt. But two or three, and then Ankalaev switched and … that’s all she wrote. Knockout by the champ!”

Ankalaev will need to go back to the drawing board, and there’s no guarantee he will get a trilogy fight with Pereira. “Poatan” is seeking a heavyweight clash with Jon Jones at the White House. Dana White would prefer if Pereira stays at light heavyweight, likely to meet either Carlos Ulberg or Jiri Prochazka. While Ulberg would be a fresh matchup, Pereira is 2-0 against Prochazka.

Pereira may need to wait a while before he’s cleared to return to the Octagon. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, he revealed to reporters that he believes he suffered a broken foot.