Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Former UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev didn’t make excuses following his stunning knockout loss to Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Alex Pereira got his revenge brutally as he bullrushed Magomed Ankalaev in the opening seconds of their rematch at UFC 320. Just under two minutes into the fight, Pereira finished Ankalaev with brutal ground-and-pound after dropping him with a left hand on the feet.

It was a stunning setback for Ankalaev, who dropped his first fight since his 2018 UFC debut loss to Paul Craig. Ankalaev defeated Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title earlier this year at UFC 313 by decision.

After seeing his long unbeaten streak come to a swift end at UFC 320, Ankalaev will need to go back to the drawing board to earn a potential trilogy against Pereira. In his first public statement since UFC 320, Ankalaev appears focused on proving himself as the top contender in the division.

Magomed Ankalaev speaks after first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira

In a recent Instagram post, Ankalaev issued his first public remarks since UFC 320.

“If Allah tested me with defeat, then He wants to toughen me. I bow to His will, but not to difficulties. To those who stayed – thank you. To those who turned out, thank you too,” Ankalaev said.

“After all, Allah clears the way not only of weakness, but also of unnecessary people.”

Pereira has teased a potential move to heavyweight following his triumphant performance at UFC 320, but a major injury suffered in the fight might put his second title reign on hold. Pereira believes he might’ve broken his foot in the cage at UFC 320 after throwing a low kick in the opening seconds.

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t seem thrilled with the idea of Pereira leaving the light heavyweight division after defeating Ankalaev. Several top contenders make compelling cases to be Pereira’s next opponent, including recent UFC Perth victor Carlos Ulberg.