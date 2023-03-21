Official main card lineup set for UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

The official main card line-up for next month’s UFC 287 event was confirmed by the promotion during last weekend’s broadcast.

While the dust may just be settling on UFC 286 in London, we’re just a few weeks away from the company’s next major show. It’ll take place in Miami with the main event of the evening seeing Israel Adesanya challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight championship.

The two men locked horns for the first time in MMA last November. On that night, ‘Poatan’ was able to knock ‘Stylebender’ out in the fifth round of their collision to become the new champion.

Understandably, the former king is eager to try and reclaim his throne – but that isn’t the only mouthwatering encounter on the main card.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the main five fights in full, as confirmed by UFC.

THE REMATCH 🏆 | THE GRUDGE MATCH 🤬 Your official #UFC287 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/UZ81XMc0W6 — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2023

UFC 287 – Saturday, 8th April – Miami, Florida

Middleweight Championship – Alex Pereira [c] vs. Israel Adesanya

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Bantamweight – Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Welterweight – Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Bantamweight – Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

In the co-main event, we’ll see the conclusion of a feud that feels like its been going on for years. Gilbert Burns has spent a long time calling out Jorge Masvidal, and on April 8, he’ll finally get the chance to try and shut ‘Gamebred’ up once and for all.

Adrian Yanez will be attempting to climb up the bantamweight rankings when he goes toe to toe with Rob Font. Prior to that, Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio will try and prove they still have what it takes to succeed at 170 pounds, with Raul Rosas Jr. continuing to make waves in the PPV opener.

Which fight are you most excited to see go down at UFC 287? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!